Lock Haven -- Evelyn L. “Sis” Wyland, of 107 North Grove Street, Lock Haven, passed away August 13, 2021, at UPMC Haven Place where she had resided briefly.

She was born in Lock Haven on May 6, 1927, to William and Margaret Randecker Moyer in the apartment building next door, the Dietz Building, that had been in her family for several generations and that she had co-owned until recently. Sis was the widow of William S. Wyland, who passed away October 19, 2019; they had been married for over sixty-two years.

Sis was a 1945 graduate of Lock Haven High School and had worked in her earlier years at the former Woolworth’s and at the Clinton Wholesale Company. She had been a member of the Lock Haven Rowena #275 Order of the Eastern Star and an active member of Lock Haven United Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Aunt Sis enjoyed spending time with her family and her companion pets, Bailey and Rosie. Aunt Sis enjoyed her weekly dinners at Linda’s and David’s house, the long rides after dinner throughout the rural areas of Clinton and Centre counties looking for wildlife, and her weekly Saturday breakfasts at Restless Oaks where the waitstaff all knew of her preference for creamed dried beef on biscuit. Aunt Sis looked forward to her daily visits with Bailey and with Rosie when Amy and Tim came to Lock Haven. She enjoyed checking her small garden and flowers and doing her puzzles. Aunt Sis, earlier in life, as the family photographer, had enjoyed taking pictures; over the years, she had filled dozens of albums with photos of family, friends, and highlights from the several states and countries she had visited with Uncle Bill. In earlier years, Aunt Sis and Uncle Bill had gained a lot of pleasure from checking out yard sales and shopping for bargains.

Survivors include her two nieces, Linda Pletcher Friant (David), Avis, Pa., and Amy Moyer Wert (Tim), Dallastown, Pa.; also surviving are three great-nieces, Sarah, Elizabeth, and Kathryn, and one great-nephew, Tommy, six great-great-nieces, Brielle, Brenna, Brooke, Olivia, Fiona, and Sophia, and two great-great-nephews, Micah and Johnny. Aunt Sis is also survived by her two caregivers who treated her with especial loving care, Cindy Simcox and Corinne Grubb, and a special friend, Ken Starr. She was preceded in death by her brother, William F. Moyer, and her niece, Nancy Moyer Owens.

Funeral services for Evelyn L. “Sis” Wyland will be held on Friday, August 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home and Cremation Services LLC, 121 West Main Street, Lock Haven. Officiating with be her pastor, Karl W. Runser. Interment will be in Rest Haven Memorial Park alongside Uncle Bill. Family and friends will be received in the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are welcome in Evelyn’s name to the Lock Haven United Lutheran Church, 104 West Church Street, Lock Haven, PA. Online thoughts and memories can be shared at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com or the Yost-Gedon Facebook page.



