Trout Run -- Evelyn L. Hawkins, 88, of Trout Run died Friday, July 30, 2021 at the Williamsport Home.

Born July 20, 1933 in Montoursville, she was a daughter of the late Lawrence R. and Eva Neiderberger Starr.

Evelyn was employed by Roan Inc. Auctioneers.

She is survived by her husband of 69 years, William R. Hawkins; four children, Steven W. (Betsy), John E. (Jan), Nicholas R. (Marsha), and Dennis L. (Donna) Hawkins, all of Trout Run; eight grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; a great-great grandchild; a brother, Donald Starr of Montoursville and a sister, Mavis Confair, of Texas.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Eleanor DeSanto, Virginia “Ginny” Starr and Lawrence Starr.

