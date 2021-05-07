Turbotville -- Evelyn K. Moser, 90, of Turbotville passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.

Born August 27, 1930 in Union County, she was the daughter of the late Merill and Thelma (Shuck) Kelly. On November 27, 1953, she married Donald R. Moser, and together they celebrated 67 years of marriage.

Evelyn was a 1949 graduate of Mifflinburg High School. She was a bookkeeper at Kooltex Knitting Mills. After marrying Donald, she was a homemaker and helped on the family farm.

She was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Turbotville, serving on the women’s guild and consistory. She was a former member of the Turbotville Civic Club, Thursday Club, Homemaker’s Club, and Watsontown Order of the Eastern Star Chapter #282. Evelyn enjoyed playing cards, word finds, ceramics, and crafts.

In addition to her husband, Evelyn is survived by a son: David R. Moser and his wife Mitzi, of Mifflinburg; four grandchildren: Sheena (Matt Murray) Irvin, Joshua (Kaylee) Moser, Andrew Moser, and Jeremy (Elise) Moser; and four great-grandchildren: Dixie Rose Irvin, Lola, Kinsley, and Lee Moser.

Evelyn was preceded in death by a son, Wayne A. Moser, in December 1998; and a stillborn brother, Merrill Kelly, Jr.

There will be a time of visitation from 12 to 1 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 10, 2021 at Brooks Funeral Home, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville with her pastor, Rev. Doug Schader, officiating. Burial will follow in Turbotville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest contributions in her memory be made to her church, Trinity United Church of Christ, PO Box 269, Turbotville, PA 17772.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville.