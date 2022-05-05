Cogan Station -- Evelyn E. Cole, 86, of Cogan Station died Monday, May 2, 2022 at home surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Max J. Cole on March 12, 2019.
Born Sept. 3, 1935 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Paul Reber and Christine Down.
Evelyn was a graduate of St. Mary’s Catholic High School and retired from Wundies after many years of employment. She enjoyed bingo, roller-skating, crafting, and playing cards.
Surviving are a son, Michael A. Cole (Marie), of Cogan Station; a daughter, Misty A. Graybill (Mark), of Linden; five grandchildren, Echo, Amanda, Paul, Marcia and Breanna; and six great-grandchildren.
In keeping with Evelyn’s wishes, there will be no services.
Memorial contributions in Evelyn’s name may be made to Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o Susquehanna Home Care and Hospice, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701, or the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor New York, NY 10001.
Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.
