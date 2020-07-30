Williamsport -- Eva Mae Roles, 76, of Williamsport, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at her home, with her daughter Cindy by her side.

Born November 3, 1943 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Jenny (Gair) Bartholomew. She and her husband, Robert L.”Pop” Roles Sr., celebrated 55 years of marriage before his death March 21, 2017.

Eva worked as a seamstress at several former garment manufacturing companies; Weldon’s Manufacturing, Wundee’s, Jesco Athletic Clothing Company and Skating Plus, all of Williamsport.

Eva was a woman of faith. She told everyone about the love of Jesus. Eva enjoyed attending church when able.

Eva enjoyed crocheting, especially baby hats for newborn babies at the hospital. She was fond of dancing at parties and weddings, playing bingo, scratching lottery tickets and traveling to casinos with her husband. Eva was known for her laughter and love for life. Eva put her family first and enjoyed family functions. She always looked forward to having fun with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Robert L. "Bob" Jr. and MarLee Roles, of Montoursville; two daughters and sons-in-law, Cindy and Charles DeBrody, of Williamsport and Betty and Steven Hill of Wysox; three siblings and their spouses, Louella and James Holmes, of N.C.; Lydia and Harold Price, of Williamsport and Raymond and Vicky Bartholomew, of Muncy; seven grandchildren, Brittany, Dalton, Danae, Amanda, Andrew, Tyler and Rebecca; and 10 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a son, Jimmy Roles and daughter, Wendy Roles; and six siblings, Stella Mae Bartholomew, Paul Bartholomew, Harry Bartholomew, Hazel Davenport, William Bartholomew and Mary Jane Smith.

A Celebration of Life is being planned and will be announced at a later date.

Burial will be held privately in Edgewood Cemetery, Montoursville.

If friends so desire, memorial contributions in Eva’s name may be made to Susquehanna Health Foundation, c/o Home Care and Hospice, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

A special thank you to her granddaughter Amanda Hess for the wonderful care given to her Nanny every day, and the hospice nurses and aides.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.