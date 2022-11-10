Hughesville — Eunice L. Stover, 101, of Hughesville died Friday, November 4, 2022 at UPMC Muncy Place.

Born May 31, 1921 in Winburne, she was a daughter of the late William and Myrtle (Hall) Fellinger.

Eunice retired from Lycoming County where she served as a clerk for many years. She was a lifelong member of the Picture Rocks United Methodist Church and enjoyed playing Bocce Ball and traveling.

Surviving is a daughter, Dorothy (Keith) Holmes of Hughesville; a son, Thomas Stover of Coconut Creek, Fla.; five grandchildren, Lynnlee Weinstein, Blythe Baker, Tammy Minier, Bradley Holmes, and Ryan Holmes; seven great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Eunice was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Merlyn K. Stover, and a grandson, Brennan Stover.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, November 10 at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water St. Hughesville, with Chaplain Tom Brokaw officiating. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

The family will provide the flowers and suggest memorial contributions to the Picture Rocks United Methodist Church, or Picture Rocks Vol. Fire Co.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

