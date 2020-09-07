Westfield -- Eunice H. "Dolly" Butterbaugh, 86, of Westfield, formerly of Harborcreek, Pennsylvania, and Callaway, Virginia, died Sunday, August 30, 2020 in UPMC Hamot, Erie.

Born July 2, 1934 in Erie, she was the daughter of Kenneth Winston and Eunice Hazel Werrett Badger. On September 10, 1955 in Erie, she married Harry Wayne Buterbaugh, who survives.

A graduate of Mount Vernon Academy in Mount Vernon, Ohio, she devoted her life to the care of her family. Dolly was a member of the People’s Church of Potter Brook.

Surviving besides her husband, Wayne, are: two children, David W. (Kimberly) Buterbaugh of Mocksville, N.C. and Crystal (Gene) Jones of Westfield; six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by three brothers, Kenneth Charles Badger, Dale Badger, and Bernard Alan Badger; a sister, Peggy Lou Pinckney; and her step-father, Clarence Smith.

A Memorial Service was held on Sunday, September 6, 2020 in the People’s Church of Potter Brook, 62 Rte. 49, Westfield. Her son-in-law, Rev. Gene Jones officiated.

Memorial contributions may be made to People’s Church of Potter Brook, 62 Rte. 49, Westfield, PA 16950.

