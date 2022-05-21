South Williamsport — Eugene R. Bennardi, 88, of South Williamsport passed away on Thursday May 19, 2022 at home, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Mary (Frey) Bennardi.

Born February 8, 1934 in Cleveland, Ohio, he was a son of the late Rudolph and Anne (Richardson) Bennardi.

Eugene was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish, a former member of the Newberry Lions and the Williamsport Jaycee’s.

Eugene leaves behind his wife and two children, Kimberly and Kevin Bennardi, both of Williamsport.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother John Bennardi.

A Mass of Christian Burial to honor the life of Eugene will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 1 at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 W. Fourth Street, Williamsport. Burial will be held privately in Resurrection Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Eugene’s name, may be made to St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 711 W. Edwin St., Williamsport, PA 17701, or to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. www.SandersMortuary.com

