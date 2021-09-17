Williamsport -- Eugene R. "Beaner" Lusk, Jr., 56, of Williamsport died Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at his home.

Born Dec. 13, 1964, in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Eugene R. Lusk, Sr. and Florence M. (Haywood) Lusk of Williamsport.

Eugene formerly worked in the maintenance department at the Sheridan and the Williamsport Country Club. He was a member of the pool league for American Legion Post 1. He enjoyed shooting pool, hunting and fishing.

Surviving in addition to his mother are a daughter Candace L. Lusk of Williamsport, grandson Damien Dehn, a sister Tammi M. Logue (Lance) of Cogan Station, two nieces Alissa M. Logue of Cogan Station and Latessa L. Roman of Blandon, many great-nieces and great-nephews, and caregiver Abby Moyer of Montoursville.

A viewing will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at Knight-Confer Funeral Home 1914 Memorial Avenue, Williamsport.

Memorial contributions may be made in Eugene’s name to the American Cancer Society 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15205.

www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com

