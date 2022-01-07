South Williamsport -- Eugene P. “Geno” Ciccarelli, 98, formerly of South Williamsport, passed peacefully at Heritage Springs of Muncy on January 5, 2022.

Geno was born in Williamsport, on July 3, 1923, a son to the late Pasquale and Florence (Esposito) Ciccarelli.

Geno graduated in 1953 from Lycoming College after serving in the Navy during World War II from 1943-1946. He was a proud 2nd Class Petty Officer in the supply Department of the U.S. Navy Seebees 125th Battalion serving in Hawaii and Okinawa.

He had been a member of the Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church, now St. Joseph the Worker Parish, where he served as an usher for many years. He owned and operated an insurance agency for Nationwide Insurance on Pine Street for over 50 years and was a Real Estate Broker.

He was a lifelong member of the Sons of Italy Lodge 138, Past President, Financial Secretary and Treasurer of the Lodge. He was a Past Pennsylvania and National Trustee and Past President of the State Insurance fund for the Order of Sons of Italy in America. He was a Permanent Co-Trustee of Lycoming County’s, “Brotherhood County of USA, Inc.” He was a proud past President and Secretary of the South Williamsport Lions Club. He was a past board member of Lycoming County American Cancer Society, South Williamsport Borough Council, and President of the Antlers Club. He was a member of the American Legion Post 1, Life member of VFW #844, and a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Reichsteiner Assembly #366.

Surviving are his daughter Patricia “Patty” (Michael) Peluso and son-in-law David Lenox of Buck County, grandchildren; Gina M. (Mike) Drobish, Megan Lenox, Alexander Peluso, and Bettina Peluso, great-grandchildren; Maggie and Ella Drobish.

Geno was preceded in death by his parents, wife of 54 years Mary Louise (Holland) Ciccarelli on June 30, 2021, and his first wife Betty J. (Lepore) Ciccarelli in 1956; his daughter, Eileen M. Lenox, brothers; Pellegrino “Billy,” Michael, and James Ciccarelli, as well as sisters Josephine Jolin, Antoinetta Molino Mancine and Mary Lou Beiter.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday January 9, 2022 at Crouse Funeral Home, 133 E Third St., Williamsport. The family respectfully requests that masks be worn at all times throughout the services.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 W 4th St. at 10 a.m. on Monday, January 10, with Father Bechtel officiating. Burial will follow at Wildwood Cemetery with full military honors.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Crouse Funeral Home.

