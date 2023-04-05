Elimsport, Pa. — Eugene L. Bachman, 84, formerly of Elimsport passed away peacefully on April 3, 2023 at UPMC Williamsport. Born on January 18, 1939 in Williamsport, Eugene was a son of the late Lavern “Sam” and Evelyn Adams Bachman.

Eugene was a skilled HVAC technician, working for Pickelner for many years. He was known for his strong work ethic and dedication to his craft. Eugene also proudly served in the Army National Guard, demonstrating his commitment to his country and community.

A man of faith, Eugene was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in Elimsport. He actively participated in church activities and events, sharing his love for God and his fellow church members. His faith was a guiding force in his life, and he often turned to it for strength and solace during difficult times.

An avid outdoorsman, Eugene enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was known for his adventurous spirit and his love for nature. Eugene's passion for the outdoors was evident in the countless hours he spent exploring the woods and waters of Pennsylvania. He also had a keen interest in collecting watches, knives, and belt buckles, amassing an impressive collection over the years.

In his later years, Eugene enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who brought him immense joy and happiness. Eugene's adventurous spirit and love for life will live on through the many memories he leaves behind.

Eugene is survived by his devoted wife of 65 years, Ann L. (Yorke) Bachman, and their three children: Marcia Pauling (Allan) of Elimsport, Eugene Bachman, Jr. (Katherine) of Lemoyne, and Trudy Wertman (Rodney Stover) of Watsontown. He also leaves behind his brothers, Dennis and Daniel Bachman of Cogan Station, 13 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren, all of whom will cherish his memory and the time they spent together.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Brion Bachman.

A funeral service to honor the life of Eugene will be held Monday at noon at First Baptist Church, Elimsport, 16838 Route 44 Allenwood. There will be a viewing from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in Elimsport Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Eugene's memory to the First Baptist Church, Elimsport, where he was a cherished member for many years.

Arrangements are entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.