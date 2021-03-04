Williamsport -- Eugene J. “Jerry” Rupert, 64, of Williamsport passed away unexpectedly at home on March 1, 2021.

Eugene was born in Williamsport, the son of Eugene J. and Isabelle M. (Fantaski) Rupert, on March 7, 1956.

He was a graduate of the former Bishop Neumann High School and attended the former Williamsport Area Community College; he went on to work in information technology in the insurance field. Most recently he was employed at Frito-Lay and was working on remodeling his home.

He was an avid fan of the New York Mets and Jets, as well as a Penn State fan and was looking forward to attending major league baseball games and concerts again.

Eugene is survived by his sister Jeannine (Carl) Cohick of Muncy , and his brothers Michael, Richard, and David (Marianne) Rupert, all of South Williamsport. He is also survived by a niece and several nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by a brother, Charles J. Rupert.

A graveside service in Wildwood Cemetery will be announced in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Habitat for Humanity foundation.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling arrangements. To sign a register book or share a memory please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.