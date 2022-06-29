South Williamsport — Eugene J. Eck, Jr., 97, of South Williamsport passed away peacefully in his home into eternal life on Saturday morning, June 25, 2022.

Born in South Williamsport on October 25, 1924, he was the son of the late Eugene Eck Sr. and Magdalena (Haefner) Eck. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters Magdalene, Paul, Catherine, Evelyn, Dorothy, and Joe as well as his daughter, Kathleen (Eck) Jameson.

Surviving are Gene’s wife of 76 years, Arlene Eck; children Linda (Russell deceased) Bobkoskie of Johnstown, Pennsylvania, Don (Anita) Eck of Cohocton, New York, Carol (Dave) Shire of Niagara Falls, New York, Phyllis (Steve) Frey of Partlow, Virginia, Steve (Becky) Eck of La Vista, Nebraska, Gail (John) Nordlof of Milton, Wisconsin, Sharon (Jan) Faust of South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, Joyce (Roman) Szymberski of Milton, Wisconsin, Cyndi (Mike) Mussina of Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and Michael (Ruth) Eck of Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania; grandchildren Cheryl (Kenneth) Chandler, Annette (Timothy) Zell, Danielle Marx, Laurie (Scott) Trute, Amanda (Bill) Becker, Jeremy (Amanda) Shire, Donald (Sandy) Jameson, Stephen Frey, Heather Frey, Rachel (Brad) Soeder, Christopher (Stephanie) Eck, Jennifer (Jason) Breitwieser, Bruce (Michelle) Nordlof, Jennifer (Brad) Eckerdt, Jaimie (Luke) Dewey, Eric Faust, Ian Faust, Tim Eck, Todd (Shanna) Simpson, and Chad (Jennifer) Simpson; great grandchildren Harlan and Ira Chandler, Veronica & Savanna Johns, Owen Zell, Kyhlian Rossell, Selena (Timothy) Merrick, Nicholas, Gretchen, and Ethan Marx, Shyloh, Gabriel, Scout, and Larkin Shire, Landon Jameson, Kennedy and Nolan Soeder, Gabe and Addison Eck, Jaden and Jalen Breitwieser, Kristy Tiesher, and Kathryn Simpson, Jered, Caz, and Adrianna Simpson; great great grandchildren Madilynn and Elliot Wang, Oliver Czinka, Leo Merrick, and River Simpson.

Gene was an engineer-gunner in the United States Army Air Forces from 1943 until his honorable discharge in 1945. During his 31st mission in June 1944, Gene parachuted with the other members of his crew out of the B-24 Liberator bomber over Normandy, France. He was thought to be MIA for a short time but turned up to get his mail. Gene was awarded a Good Conduct medal, an Air Medal, and a Distinguished Flying Cross.

Gene was a graduate of St. Mary’s High School and prior to his retirement, worked as a Machinist supervisor at GTE Sylvania, Montoursville. He served as Judge of Election for the 2nd Ward, South Williamsport for several years. Gene was a catechism teacher and then coordinator for St. Lawrence Church. He was a volunteer at Divine Providence Hospital for 25 years.

As well as a quick wit and twinkling eyes, Gene had a variety of interests and skills. He was a craftsman, artisan, and fabricator. When he was about 60 years old, he learned to use computers and build databases. He learned to send text messages and talk to his distant children via video calls.

A funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 30 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. He will be interned at Resurrection Cemetery, Montoursville, following the mass.

The family will provide the flowers. Tribute donations in Eugene’s name may be made to UPMC Home & Hospice Care at https://www.susquehannahealthfoundation.org/ways-to-give/make-a-donation

