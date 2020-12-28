Montoursville -- Eugene H. “Gene” Fedder, 91, of Montoursville died on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born August 18, 1929 in Muncy, he was a son of the late William H. and Clara E. (Bennett) Fedder. On April 15, 1950 he married the former Donna L. Smith, who survives. Together they celebrated 70 years of marriage.

Gene attended Muncy High School and served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He worked 45 years at the former International Furniture, later Schnadig Corp., Montoursville.

Gene was a member of Friends Church, Hughesville.

He was a member of the Muncy Masonic Lodge #299, F&AM. Gene enjoyed farming and tending to his land, including hay baling.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two sisters, Beverly G. Fedder and Shirley Fedder, in infancy; and one brother in infancy, William H. Fedder Jr.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Burial will be held in Muncy Cemetery.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main Street, Muncy.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.