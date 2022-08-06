Williamsport — Eugene E. "Geno" Schuler, Jr., a resident of Ashland, Ohio, for 40 years, died on July 22, 2022.

He was born in Williamsport on Oct. 6, 1960, a son of Eugene E. Schuler Sr. and the late Lettie (Morrison) Biviano.

Geno worked for PARR for 40 years in Ohio in injection molding. He enjoyed playing bingo, working on puzzles, and taking care of his tropical fish. He was a member of Southview Grace Brethren Church and enjoyed reading the Bible.

His wife, the former April Vance, preceded him in death.

Geno is survived by his father, Eugene E. Schuler Sr. of Williamsport; three sons, Brandon, Ethan and Anthony Schuler, all of Ohio; and brother, William "Bill" (Jen) Schuler of West Salem. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, April, he was preceded in death by his mother, Lettie Biviano, and infant brother Timothy.

The family will receive friends and family at the Crouse Funeral Home, 133 E. Third St., Williamsport, on Saturday, Aug. 13, from noon to 2 p.m. with a prayer service at 1 p.m. with Rev. Robert J. Antonelli officiating. To share a memory or sign a register book, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Eugene Schuler, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.