Montoursville -- Eugene C. Forehand Sr., 68, of Montoursville passed away Monday, June 14, 2021 at the Gatehouse of Divine Providence Hospital.

Surviving is his loving wife of 25 years, Maria (Romero) Forehand.

Born March 1, 1953 in Bronx, N.Y. he was a son of the late LeRoy and Rebecca (Vanlandinham) Forehand.

Eugene was a graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School, N.Y. and later graduated from the computer science program at Pennsylvania College of Technology. He served his country proudly in the United States Army for 20 years and later retired from the Department of Labor and Industry.

Eugene was a member of Newberry Church of Christ, DAV, F. & A. M. Lodge #18. He enjoyed target shooting and loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Surviving in addition to his wife are eight children, LaShawn Forehand of Virginia, Tamika Forehand of New York, Tarita Forehand of Virginia, Eugene Forehand, Jr. of California, Catrina Forehand of Virginia, Roberto Matos (Jalisa) of Georgia, Veronica Sawyer (Sam) of Pennsylvania, and Stephen Matos (Darah) of California; 17 grandchildren; five siblings Calvin Forehand, Carolyn Forehand-White, Rosie Forehand, Roy Forehand (Yvette), and Sheryl Forehand.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Janie Forehand.

A memorial service to honor the life of Eugene will be held 5 p.m. Friday, June 18 at Sanders Mortuary 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport. A time of visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until the time of service Friday at Sanders.

Memorial contributions may be made in Eugene’s name to the Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o the Gatehouse 1001 Grampian Blvd. Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

www.SandersMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Eugene Forehand, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



