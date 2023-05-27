Milton, Pa. — Eugene A. “Gene” Minium, 76, of Milton and Watsontown, passed away on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.

Born January 21, 1947 in Lewisburg, he was the son of the late Howard W. and Anna E. (Bogart) Minium.

Gene was a graduate of Milton High School. He worked at the Milton Shoe Factory for many years. He enjoyed watching the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles.

He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews; a sister-in-law: Mary A. Minium of Watsontown; and a sister: Lucille Walters of Laporte.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers: Winford “Skip” and Herbert “Butch” Minium; and five sisters: Rachel Mitchell, Evelyn Baker, Emma May Haines, Patricia Yeager, and Grace Kitner.

Services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main Street, Watsontown. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.

