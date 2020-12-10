Williamsport -- Etta M. (Miller) Johnson, 94, of Williamsport passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020 at UPMC Williamsport.

She was married to the late Sterling K. Johnson for 29 years at the time of his death in 1976.

Etta was born in Tunkhannock and was the daughter of the late Ruthus Courtwright and Blanche Mann. She graduated from High School in Benton and had worked for the Grit for over 25 years before retiring. She enjoyed crocheting, word search puzzles, reading and spending time with her family.

Etta is survived by one daughter; Theresa M. Wyland (Rick) of Williamsport, three grandchildren; Ashley Bailey (Adam), David Wyland (Andrea) and Adam Wyland and four great grandchildren; Ayla Bailey, Brylee Bailey, Mason Bailey and Julia Wyland. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her fiancé’ Doc Hulsizer and four siblings; Theodore Miller, Luther Mann, Louise Del Rosario and Betty Lamoreoax.

Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, December 14, 2020 at Green Lawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels or Area Agencies on Aging.

Arrangements are being handled by Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 West 4th St., Williamsport.

Send Condolences at www.jamesmaneval.com