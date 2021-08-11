Williamsport -- Etta M. Capps, 91, of Williamsport died Saturday, August 7, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born June 12, 1930 in Cadillac, Michigan, she was a daughter of the late Ted and Myrtle Bissel Leavell.

Etta was a former member of Buchanan Baptist Church. She enjoyed taking care of her flower garden and camping.

Etta is survived by her daughter, Dixie Haldeman (Duane) of Williamsport; grandchildren, Michael Haldeman, Melanie Bock, Luke Hedgcock, Justin Capps and William Capps; great grandchildren, Keely Krause, Quinn Rutherford, Julian Rutherford and Bryce Hedgcock and daughters in law, Phyllis Capps and Linda Hedgcock.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie C. Capps; sons, Gary Hedgcock and James Capps and a sister, Helen Peasley.

A graveside service to honor the life of Etta will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at Buchanan Cemetery, 3240 Grimesville Road, Williamsport.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Etta's name may be made to Susquehanna Valley Court Appointed Special Advocates, 155 N 15th St, Lewisburg, PA 17837.

Arrangements are entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Ave., Williamsport.

www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com



