Williamsport -- Ethel Drier, 95, passed away quietly on August 25, 2020 surrounded by her family.

She was born in the Bronx on June 11, 1925 to the late Joseph and Evelyn Jonas. She now joins her husband of nearly 70 years, Eugene Drier, who passed earlier this year. She survived her brothers, Jay and Neil.

Ethel is survived by her four children, Susan Vazguez, Mexico City; Marc (Darla) Drier, Esq., Jersey Shore; Dr. David (Di) Drier Newburg, New York; and Brian (Katsura) Drier, Esq., Ni’igata, Japan. She is also survived by grandchildren, Josie, Dance, Madigan, Eliana, Miko and Louis, great grandchildren, Micah, Aleah, and Elijah, and nephew, Jeffery.

Ethel was an active, generous and talented person, at various times a teacher, theater director, actress, singer, playwright, sculptor and weaver. She was an avid reader; had worked as a book editor and saw several children’s books she wrote published. Ethel was always involved in charitable acts such as: teaching English to immigrants, serving the Ohev Sholom Synagogue and helping run the CROP Walk for Hunger. She and Eugene loved to dance and danced in nearly every style, from ballroom to jitterbug to square dancing.

She was the type of person many would call their “other mom” and one that became longtime friends with the friends of her children and grandchildren. Later in life, she and Eugene became world travelers and often traveled adventurously, camping in trees or on the ground, riding elephants and camels to their destination.

She will be missed.

A graveside service for Ethel will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 28 at Ohev Sholom Cemetery, Montoursville, with Marvin Hurwitz officiating.

In keeping with Jewish Tradition, there will be no viewing or flowers.

