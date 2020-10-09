Williamsport -- Esther L. Greenawalt, 87, of Williamsport passed away with family by her side Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Geisinger Medical Center.

Born January 10, 1933 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Edmound and Ann (Wagner) Fischer.

She was a graduate of St. Mary’s High School and retired from Sylvania after thirty years of employment. During retirement Esther continued to work part time at Penn College in the dining service department.

Esther was a member of Church of Our Saviour in Montoursville. She enjoyed shopping trips with her family and Sunday rides around town. Back in the day you could catch her skating at the local rink or outside in the snow on a snowmobile. Esther could often be found socializing with friends at the Moose and American Legion was an avid card player and loved to dance. She was blessed to travel to Europe and Germany and drive across the United States sightseeing and visiting family. Above all she loved spending time at her vacation home in the Poconos with Bill and her family. Esther was a Special Olympic volunteer for many years as a bowling coach for individuals with disabilities.

Surviving are her companion of 28 years, William L. Keefer; her children, Cindy Bures (Alfons) of Germany, Sandy Polen (Matt) of Arizona, Lynn Greenawalt of Montoursville, Susan Williams (Tom) of Milton, Scott M. Greenawalt of Williamsport, and Tami Smith (Matt) of Jersey Shore; 22 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; two brothers, Paul Fischer of Highland Lake and Richard Fischer (Linda) of New York; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two sons, William “Billy” Greenawalt and Dennis W. Greenawalt; a sister Doris Jenks and a great granddaughter.

A funeral service to honor the life of Esther will be held privately with interment in Wildwood Cemetery. A memorial gathering will be held in the Spring.

Memorial contributions may be made in Esther’s name to Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Rd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

