Williamsport — Esther Joyce (Raudabaugh) Myers, 91, of Williamsport passed on to glory on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was married to Robert C. Myers, who survives, for 71 years.

Esther was born on April 4, 1931 in Loganton and was the daughter of the late William J. and Sara E. (Mark) Raudabaugh. She had graduated from Loganton High School in 1949 and was a member of the New Covenant Full Gospel Church. She had also volunteered at the American Rescue Workers.

Esther was a dedicated, lifelong Christian, wife, and mother.

Esther enjoyed her life. She liked sewing and crocheting. She also enjoyed going to auctions and yard sales to find the treasure of the day. Esther also enjoyed traveling, berry picking, and attending her son’s and grandchildren’s ball games. She loved a challenge and excelled in the many games she played. She was unbeatable in the popular game of corn hole. A favorite of hers was going fishing with her husband Bob and son Ed where she many times made the catch of the day!

Esther was loved by all who knew her, especially because of her sweet spirit and kind heart. She was a representation to her family and others of the love of her savior, Jesus Christ. If she would see someone in need of healing, she would lay her hand on you and pray. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children; Deborah L. Myers, Edward L. Myers (Susan), Rhonda L. McKenzie (George), Charles W. Myers (Jean) all living in this area, and Lana J. Reeves (Robert) of Alabama. Esther was blessed with 14 grandchildren, twenty-two great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister; Leah June Nelson of Florida. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers; Robert, Bruce, and Laney Raudabaugh and one sister; Frances Bates.

There will be a public viewing 5 – 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at the Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 W. 4th St., Williamsport where the funeral will begin at 6 p.m. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Green Lawn Memorial Park.

