Linden -- Esther I. McCombs, 91, of Linden passed away Saturday, October 30, 2021 at home surrounded by family.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Robert M. “Bob” McCombs on September 11, 2020.

Born June 25, 1930 she was a daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Heinz) Fleming.

She attended the Assembly of God Church. Esther spent the majority of her life turning a house into a home, creating a loving space for her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A kind natured soul, she was always thinking of others and sharing her loving smile.

She enjoyed watching game shows, eating pizza, playing board games and cards, putting together puzzles, knitting, crocheting and cooking. In her earlier years she took many camping trips with her husband and family, always enjoying time spent together.

Surviving are three daughters, Martha I. Larson (Keevin), of Montoursville, Bonnie S. Godfrey (Scott), of Montgomery and Tammy J. Forrester (Steve), of Hershey; six grandchildren, Tawnya Amdor (Brett), K. Chad Larson (Lesley), Jamie Corson, Ashley Knight (Scott), Alyssa Moore and Thomas Moore (Caroline); six great grandchildren; and three siblings, Geraldine, Martha, and Ray.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by nine siblings, Cora, Zene, Roy, Dot, Ines, Chester, Lisle, Marie, and Stella.

A funeral service to honor the life of Esther will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, November 7, at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St. Williamsport with The Rev. Timothy H. Imes officiating. A visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the time of service Sunday at Sanders. A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family at Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Esther’s name to the Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o Home Care and Hospice, 1001 Grampian Blvd, Williamsport, PA 17701 or Comfort Keepers Home Care, 1323 E 3rd St, Williamsport, PA 17701.

The family would like to express a special thank you to the neighbors who were like family, Ed and Linda Hubbell and Ray Clymer and Edna Confer for the friendship and great help given to Esther and Bob over the years.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary

