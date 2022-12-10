McElhattan, Pa. — Esther E. Simcox, 88, of McElhattan passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022 in the Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital.

She was born in Avis on April 27, 1934 to Russell and Matie Fulkrod Fry.

Esther was a graduate of the Lock Haven High School and worked and retired from Champion Parts & Rebuilders for sixteen years. She was united in marriage on February 13, 1953 to the late William H. Simcox, Jr. who preceded her in death on May 4, 2005. Esther enjoyed cooking, spending time with her family, and especially spending time with her great grandchildren.

Survivors include a son Steven W. (Lois) Simcox, a daughter; Lorraine (Rodney) Shemory, three grandsons; Russel Shemory, Rodney Shemory Jr, and William H. Simcox III, two granddaughters; Brandy (John) Kunzski and Stefanie Miller. Also surviving is one brother; Gary (Billie) Fry and a sister Sharon (Doug) Gardner.

In addition to her husband, Esther was preceded in death by a sister; Lois Weidler.

Private Funeral services for Esther E. Simcox will be held at the convenience of the family. Services are under the direction of the Gedon Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Salona United Methodist Church, 624 Long Run Road, Mill Hall, PA 17745.

Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.gedonfuneralhomes.com or the Gedon Funeral Homes Facebook Page.

