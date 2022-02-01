Williamsport -- Esther B. Hakes, 88, of Williamsport, died peacefully, Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Muncy Place.

Born May 2, 1933 in Weedville, she was a daughter of the late Isaac Russell and Mattie Mae (Timblin) Beck. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, George W. Hakes on July 13, 2014, four brothers, and six sisters.

She was a graduate of South Williamsport High School and Lycoming College. Following college, Esther worked for South Williamsport School District. The most rewarding job she had was making her house a loving home for her family. She was a member of Newberry Church of Christ and the Order of Eastern Star. She enjoyed reading, playing cards, and was a member of many card clubs.

Surviving are a son Kenneth W. Hakes and wife Kathy of Williamsport, a granddaughter Amber K. Hakes of Williamsport, and a sister Belva Burch of Oswego, N.Y.

A viewing will be held from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, February 3, at Sanders Mortuary 821 Diamond St. Williamsport, followed by a funeral service to honor Esther’s life at 7 p.m. Burial will be private in Montoursville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Esther’s name may be made to Newberry Church of Christ 822 Diamond St. Williamsport, PA 17701.

