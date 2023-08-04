Castanea, Pa. — Esther A. McKeague, 86, formerly of Keller St., Castanea, passed away at the Lock Haven Rehabilitation & Senior Living facility Monday, August 1, 2023.

She was born in Beavertown, Pa. on July 7, 1937 to Henry and Esta Felmlee Heck.

Esther was united in marriage on July 24, 1965 to the late Marvin E. McKeague who passed away in October of 1995. Early on, she was employed at the State Bank of Avis, now the M&T Bank. After raising her family, Esther returned to work and was employed at Derr’s Stationery and then Keller and Munro Drugstore for a number of years. She was also the Castanea Tax and Sewer Collectors for 10 years.

Esther is survived by her daughter, Carrie (Paul) Heidt of Manalapan, N.J., granddaughter Katherine A. Heidt, and grandson Stephen M. Heidt.

She was preceded in death by her sister Donna L. Gaylor.

The family would like to send a special “Thank You” to the Lock Haven Rehabilitation staff for all the wonderful care and support they gave Esther during her time there.

Funeral Services for Esther A. McKeague will be held Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. in the Gedon Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, LLC , 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven. Officiating will be Pastor Brian M. Moyer of the Avis United Methodist Church. Interment will be in the Rest Haven Memorial Park.

Memorials can be made in Esther’s name to the Avis United Methodist Church, 215 Prospect St., Avis, PA 17721.

Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.GedonFuneralHomes.com and the Gedon Funeral Homes Facebook page.

