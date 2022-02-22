Williamsport -- Estes Gale Hawkes, 95, passed away at the Williamsport Home on Sunday, February 20, 2022.

Gale, the eldest son of LaCone and Edna Hawkes, was born in Shelly, Idaho. He left high school on his 17th birthday to enlist in the US Navy in 1943. He joined the war in the Pacific, serving on destroyers, and landed Marines at Tarawa in November 1944.

He was a civilian briefly after the war, working for Capitol Records in Los Angeles and re-enlisted, this time in the U.S. Army Air Corps, following the path to the Air Force when that service began. He rose from enlisted to officer, taking his family overseas to Great Britain and Norway, countries and people he fell in love with, and served in Vietnam in 1965. He retired from the Air Force in 1966 with five Air Force Commendation Medals, a record at the time, and went to work for Boeing in Seattle, Washington.

Gale Hawkes was an expert in early British military medals, particularly those issued to men who fought in the world-wide war against Napoleon, and over the years was the U.S. representative for the three major British auction houses that deal in such: Spink, Christies, and Dix, Noonan, and Webb. He will be sadly missed in the close-knit militaria collecting community.

Gale married his wife, Joy (nee Shaffer), in Los Angeles in 1946. They had three sons: Kenneth Gale, Stephen Gil, and G.W. and were married for 72 years. He and Joy moved to Williamsport in 2001 to be near their son, Dr. G.W. Hawkes, Professor Emeritus of Lycoming College, who survives him. He is survived too by his brother, DelRay Hawkes, and by three daughters-in-law, Kay (G.W.) Linda (Gale), and Bonnie (Gil) Hawkes. He has five grandchildren, Angeline Hawkes Fulbright, Andrew Hawkes, Stephen Hawkes, Eric Hawkes, Ian Hawkes, and six great grandchildren. He is predeceased by a brother, Merlin Hawkes, his wife, Joy, and two sons, Kenneth Gale Hawkes (2009), of Miami, Florida, a maritime attorney, and Rev. Stephen Gil Hawkes (2020), of North Vernon, Indiana.

Services will be private, a celebration that will likely include poker and cigars and scotch. If his life has touched yours, please raise a glass of red in recognition of his humor, generosity, and kindness.

