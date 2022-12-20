Williamsport, Pa. — Errol Frank Plata, 82, of Williamsport passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022 at The Williamsport Home. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne Ardis (Gillespie) Plata.

Born February 4, 1940, in Taunton, Massachusetts, he was a son of the late Max Plata, Sr. and Florice (Dudley) Plata.

Errol was a graduate of North Plainfield High School, N.J. and later received his bachelor’s degree in engineering from Tri-State University, Indiana. Errol was formerly employed at RCA, Westinghouse, Motorola, and ARINC. While employed for Westinghouse he led a team of engineers to write the manual for a F104 fighter jet. Later while working for Motorola and ARINC he was stationed out of Area 51 where he was a civil contractor engineer for the U.S. Air Force.

From a young age hard work was instilled in Errol. He was a jack of all trades and could be found tinkering and puttering around the house updating, fixing, and remodeling. Errol’s career led him to travel often and to keep himself busy on long flights and car rides he read various novels from many different genres and authors.

Surviving are his two children Errol F. Plata, Jr. (Lynnie) of Chesapeake, Virginia and Ardis J.P. Mason (Dan) of Williamsport and five grandchildren, Abigail Mason, Damian Mason, Margaret Dawber (Kyle), Artemisia Plata, and Jonah Hollis.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Max Plata, Jr.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

