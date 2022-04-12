Montoursville -- Ernestine C. Doane, 94, of Montoursville passed away Friday, April 8, 2022 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born June 25, 1927 in Gamble Township, a daughter of Olen H. and Mary L. (Sellers) Day.
She retired from Sylvania and was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. Ernestine enjoyed quilting, playing bingo, and walking.
She was predeceased by her parents, her loving husband of 63 years, James E. Doane, a son, Larry L. Doane, and three sisters, Peg Andrews, Rheta Kettler, and Bernadine Shipman.
She is survived by two sons, Lynn Doane (Deb) of Cogan Station and Lee Doane (Veronica) of California; four granddaughters, Lynnsey Doane (Matt) of Pittsburgh, Kahla Doane (Rico), Abreanna Doane and Moriah Doane all of California; and two great-granddaughters, Kova and Ocean of California.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.
Online condolences may be made on Ernestine’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com