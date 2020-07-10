Williamsport -- Ernest R. Eiswerth, Jr., 55, formerly of Williamsport and a resident of Hawley, passed away at his home unexpectedly on Sunday, July 5, 2020.

He was born in Williamsport on June 2, 1965 a son of Ernest R. Eiswerth Sr. and Carolyn D. (Parker) Eiswerth.

Ernest was a truck driver for many years, working the past few years for Shafer Transport and more recently for Principle Enterprises. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and gaming.

Surviving are his daughter, Terra L. Eiswerth of California; son, Chad R. Eiswerth of Williamsport; grandchildren, Joshua, Madison, Aiden and Bryonna; a sister, Kimberley A. Eiswerth of Williamsport and a brother Bryon R. Eiswerth of Williamsport

At Ernest's request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions may be made to the Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 133 East Third St., Williamsport, PA 17701 to help defray funeral expenses.

