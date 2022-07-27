Montoursville — Ernest Matthew Cohick, 89, formerly of Montoursville, went to be with Jesus on Monday, July 25, 2022 at The Williamsport Home.

Born September 26, 1932, in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Wilbert and Bernice (Moore) Cohick.

Ernest was a graduate of Canton High School class of 1950. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He retired from Avco (Lycoming Engines) in 1993 and attended Newberry Church of Christ. In his younger years Ernest enjoyed roller-skating and camping with his family.

Surviving are his loving wife of twenty years Esther Roles Crawford Cohick, whom he married March 15, 2002; seven children, Darlene Gray (Larry), David Cohick, Deanna Roth (Dave), Donna Rogers, Donald Cohick (Shelva), Deborah Ergott (Bud), and Denise McClarin (Russ); two stepchildren, Christopher Crawford (Ann) and Lori Whitmoyer (Terry). Ernest is also survived by four siblings, Marlin Cohick (Jean), Marlene McCracken, Daniel Cohick (Megan), and Leland Cohick (Carolyn); 23 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, 3 great great-grandsons, and one foster great-grandchild.

Along with his parents, Ernest was preceded in death by an infant brother, Nathan Cohick, and his first wife and mother of his children, Sally L. Cohick (Larison), who was tragically killed in an auto accident in 1978.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, July 28, 2:30 p.m. at Ogdensburg Cemetery, 13065 State Rte. 414, Ogdensburg.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Ernest’s name may be made to Newberry Church of Christ, 822 Diamond St., Williamsport, PA 17701

Online condolences may be made on Ernest's memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.