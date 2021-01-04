Loyalsock -- Ernest H. Mull, 73, of Loyalsock Twp. passed away at home on December 31, 2020 surrounded by loving family.

Ernie was born in Sunbury on February 19, 1947, a son of the late Robert Elwood and Evelyn Winter Mull Spearing.

He was a graduate of Montoursville High School and a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church.

He spent the majority of his working career as management in retail sales, he retired from Beiter’s Furniture and Appliance.

Ernie enjoyed tinkering on projects around the house and working on his cars.

He and his wife, the former Susan Munro, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this past year; they were married by Msgr. Eugene J. Clark at St. Boniface Catholic Church on June 30, 1970.

In addition to his wife he is survived by their children and their families; Ernest H. Mull Jr, Wendy M. Mull Webb Eigenbrod; seven grandchildren; four great grandchildren; siblings, Robert Mull Jr., David Spearing, Lynn Hunter, and Russalee Spearing Jones.

A Mass at St. Boniface Catholic Church will be held at the convenience of the family.

