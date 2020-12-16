South Williamsport -- Ernest E. Montgomery, 91, formerly of South Williamsport, passed away at Embassy of Loyalsock on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

He was born in Detroit, Michigan, on August 27, 1929, a son of late Ernest L. and Loretta A. (Couture) Montgomery.

Preceding him in death, was his wife of 67 years, the former Mary E. Bender, who died March 9, 2019.

A U.S. Marine Corps veteran, serving from 1948 to 1952 during his enlistment, Ernest was deployed to Korea and fought in the Korean Conflict, where he became wounded in a battle at Hamhung Korea. Ernest received the Purple Heart, the Ambassador of Peace metal from the Republic of Korea, the Korean service metal, the Presidential Unit Citation, the UN Ribbon, and the Good Conduct Metal for his service in the military. Ernest was honorably discharged at the rank of sergeant.

Ernest was a member of the Williamsport Police Department for over 28 years, and also a long-standing member of FOP Lodge 29. Ernest served on the South Williamsport Municipal committee overseeing new police hires. After retiring from the police department, he worked in maintenance at St. Boniface Catholic Church, where he was an active member in the church and an elder of the congregation.

Surviving are his children and their families: David E. (Deborah) Montgomery of Wilmington, N.C., Susan M. Montgomery of Williamsport, Stephen J. Montgomery of Jersey Shore, Cinthia A. (Shawn) Gardner of Montoursville, Robert L. (Elizabeth) Montgomery of Montoursville, Amy L. Reis of Williamsport; 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, Ernest was preceded in death by a son, Thomas F. Montgomery, and a grandson, Aaron P. Montgomery.

There will be no visitation and due to the current health crisis, his Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a time when it will be safer for all those who would want to attend. His burial in St. Boniface Cemetery will follow the mass, with full military honors. The time and date of the future service will be announced in the spring.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation services has been entrusted with handling arrangements. Please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register book or share a fond memory.