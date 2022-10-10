Mill Hall — Ernest C. Emel, 79, of Mill Hall passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport.

Ernie was born April 22, 1943, the son of the late Frank E. and Anna Mary Dickerhoff Ray.

He was a proud Veteran of the United States Navy, having served during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Ernie was employed at Woolrich Woolen Mills for 26 years.

He was an avid coin collector and enjoyed working on small engines.

Surviving is his wife, Judith L. Parks Emel of Mill Hall; his children: Gary (Glenna) Emel of Rote, Shane (Barbi) Emel of Rote and Nichole (Tim) Miller of Williamsport; his twin siblings, Gary (Sharon) Ray and Sherri Hahn; nine grandchildren; five great grandchildren; a large extended family; and many close friends in the local Amish community.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Albert Emel and a sister, Margaret Wanamaker.

All services will be private at his family’s convenience.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Moriarty Funeral Home & Crematory, 112 E. Church St., Lock Haven.

