Muncy, Pa. — Ermin Digan, 83, of Muncy died Saturday, August 26, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family.

Born December 4, 1939 in Muncy, he was a son of the late Trevor and Arta Lillian (Smith) Digan. On September 24, 1960, he married the former Janet L. Neufer. Together they celebrated 57 years of marriage before her death on August 12, 2018.

Ermin was a graduate of Warrior Run High School and earned a degree in Masonry from Vo-tech. He was drafted into the Army in June of 1963 and served honorably during the Vietnam War. Earlier in life, Ermin worked as an automotive salesman. He retired from the former Carol Cable, Montoursville.

Ermin enjoyed fishing, hunting, and playing Bingo. He was fond of spending time with his family; playing cards and other outdoor games. On the weekends he would make a big pot of Digan stew and welcomed all the local children, playing with his children, in for a meal. Most recently, Ermin loved dining at the Cracker Barrel and the camaraderie of the staff.

Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Tom and Elizabeth Digan, of Trout Run; a daughter and son-in-law, Carla and Danny Bennett, Sr., of Muncy; a brother, Kay Digan, of South Williamsport; five grandchildren, Danny Bennett, Jr., Matthew and Austin Bennett, Thomas and Elizabeth Digan; three great-grandchildren, Danny Bennett, III, Ryan and Ian Bennett; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

A celebration of his life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 10 at the home of his son, Tom Digan, 1833 Slacks Run Rd., Trout Run, Pa.

The family will provide the flowers and suggests memorial contributions in Ermin’s name be made to Clinton County S.P.C.A., 33 Mill Hill Rd., Lock Haven, PA 17745.

Friends are also invited to celebrate Ermin’s memory by joining the family at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 17, at the Cracker Barrel, 260 S. Lycoming Mall Rd., Muncy, PA.

