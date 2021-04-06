Nisbet -- Erle D. Birt, 80, of Nisbet died peacefully, Thursday, April 1, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport after a battle with cancer.

Born February 5, 1941 in Berwick, he was a son of the late Emerson and Mary (Benscoter) Birt.

Erle graduated from Berwick High School in 1959. He worked for ACF in Berwick, U.S. Steel in Faireless Hills, New Jersey Manufacturing Association of Service Bureau Corporation, C.A. Reed Company and retired from the Williamsport Area School District.

He was a member of Nisbet United Methodist Church and Nisbet Volunteer Fire Company. Erle was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a member of United Bow Hunters of PA and a life member of the North American Hunting Club. Erle was a Chapter Director and State Director of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association. He and his wife traveled through 40 states on their motorcycle and in their RV camper. Additionally, Erle was an avid golfer in which he won a number of local golfing championships.

Surviving are his wife, Barbara A. (Ash) Birt whom he married in 1961; a daughter Vicki Lawson of Tenn.; two granddaughters, Aimee Lawson and Andi Lawson both of Virginia, and a brother, Paul Birt of Tenn.

A memorial service is being planned and will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Nisbet United Methodist Church, 155 West Village Drive, Williamsport, PA 17702 or Wounded Warriors Project, PO Box 758516 Topeka, KS 66675-8516.

