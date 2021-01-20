Muncy Valley -- Erla Jean Hacker, 90, of Muncy Valley died Saturday, January 16, 2021 at her home.

Born January 11, 1931 on the family homestead at North Mountain, she was a daughter of the late Paul L. and Viola L. (Flick) Phillips. Her husband of 49 years, Richard K. Hacker, preceded her in death on March 3, 1999.

Erla was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a devout Christian and member of the Valley United Methodist Church, Muncy Valley, where she served in various positions and taught Sunday school for many years. Erla loved her Lord and was faithful to her daily Bible readings and devotionals.

Surviving are two daughters, Christine L. Steinruck of Laporte, and Debra L. (Don) Eberlin of Muncy Valley; two sons, Richard K. "Bud" (Deb) Hacker of Fla. and Marvin D. (Arla) Hacker of Muncy Valley; four sisters, Jane Armstrong of Muncy Valley, Beverly (Fred) Worthington of Pennsdale, Connie (Dave) Peterman of Muncy Valley, and Donna Howell of Bloomsburg; a brother, Nelson (Suzanne) Phillips of Muncy; two sisters-in-law, Mary Phillips of Unityville and Lois Phillips of Muncy Valley; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Erla was preceded in death by a son, Kirk H. Hacker; four brothers, Richard Phillips, Dale Phillips, Mervin Phillips, and Gerald Phillips; a sister, Mabel Temple; and a son-in-law, Leo “Todd” Steinruck Jr.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, January 23 at Valley United Methodist Church, 1874 Route 220 Hwy., Muncy Valley, with Pastor John Neiswender and Rev. Max L. Walters Jr. co-officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery, Sonestown. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. For those attending the services, please follow CDC guidelines by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.

The family will provide the flowers and suggest memorial contributions to Valley United Methodist Church, c/o Carol Sheets, 1948 Rt. 220, Muncy Valley, PA 17758.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.