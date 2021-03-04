Williamsport -- Erin M. Cipriani, 63, of Williamsport passed away Monday, March 1, 2021 at the Gatehouse, surrounded by those who loved her.

Born December 18, 1957 in Biglerville she was a daughter of the late Donald and Joan (Coble) Hollabaugh.

Erin was a 1975 graduate of Biglerville High School and earned a Bachelor's degree from Lycoming College.

She was a cataloger and also worked in Library services for Brodart for 17 years. Erin attended St. Joseph the Worker Parish. She had a sugar and spice personality with moments of extra spice; you always knew where you stood with her. Erin loved to read books, being outdoors and immensely enjoyed spending time with her family.

She was a devoted cat lover, who cared for many pets; the family asks that in her honor memorial donations be made to the Beckoning Cat Project, 320 E. 3rd Street, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Surviving are her children, Carl "Boz" Ardabell, III (Blair) of Williamsport, Nikki Montgomery, Brandt Cipriani and Ty Cipriani; six grandchildren; three brothers, Steven Hollabaugh (Vicky), Brad Hollabaugh (Kay) and Neil Hollabaugh (Georgia); and a special friend, Harry Hornberger.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son, Rory Cipriani and his infant twin, Jacin Cipriani.

In keeping with her wishes services will be private.

Online condolences may be made on Erin's memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.