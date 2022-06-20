South Williamsport — Erik Allen Hoffman, 32, passed peacefully at home on June 16, 2022.

He was born on May 11, 1990, a son to Kim Haley and the late Tracy A. Hoffman.

Erik loved the outdoors and was an avid baseball and basketball player when he was younger. He went to South Williamsport High School.

He is survived by his mother, Kim Haley and stepfather Randall A. Haley, both of South Williamsport; a daughter; sister Emily Haley of South Williamsport; grandmother Betty Vance of Muncy; as well as aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Erik was preceded in death by his father Tracy Hoffman, paternal grandparents Ella and Victor Hoffman, as well as maternal grandfather, Kenneth Vance.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, to be announced at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions to be made to the funeral home to help offset the cost of services.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with final arrangements. To share a memory or sign a register book, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.