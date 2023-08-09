Hughesville, Pa. — Eric W. Wertz, 56, of Hughesville passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at his home with his family by his side.

Born February 22, 1967, he was the son of Sharon A. (Welborn) Wertz, of Hughesville, and the late Rodney F. Wertz. On December 24, 2022, he married the former Lisa L. Barto, who survives.

He was a 1985 graduate of Hughesville High School and graduated from Bloomsburg University with a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting in 1989. He was employed at FireTree, Williamsport.

Eric enjoyed cooking, grilling, golf, going to Wildwood, N.J. with his family for beach vacations, and was a Notre Dame Football fan. He loved coaching and watching his girls play softball, having "game night" with his children, and playing cards with friends. He also enjoyed his cats, Nala and Alphia.

Surviving besides his mother, Sharon Wertz, and his wife, Lisa Wertz, both of Hughesville, are six children: Caleb Wertz and his wife Christina and their children Eligah and Teyla; Jaden Wertz, Michael Wertz, Sarah Wertz and her fiancé Nick Malone; Emily Baxter and her significant other, Ryan Fetzer; and Rachel Baxter and her significant other Drew Bieber; a brother, David Wertz and fiancé Carley; two sisters: Elizabeth Fitzwater, and Karla Grudi and her husband Bob; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Michael and Betty Jean Barto; two sisters-in-law: Shelly Misquetta and her husband John and Allison Barto; his Aunt Nancy and Dave "Treetop" Treehorn; and several nieces and nephews.

A Life Celebration for family and friends will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at Hughesville Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, Inc., 5069 Route 220 Highway, Hughesville. The family suggests contributions in his memory be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.

To share a condolence or memory with his family, please visit www.hughesvillefuneralhome.com.

