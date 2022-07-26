Williamsport — Eric Matthew Dauber, Jr., son of Eric Matthew Dauber and Rachel Marie Beaghley, was born asleep on Saturday, July 23, 2022, 6 a.m. at UPMC Williamsport.
Surviving in addition to his parents are five siblings: Jeremiah Hillian, 11 years old; Ayden (Zayden), 10 years old; TeNayah Hillian, 10 years old; Marianna Divel, 9 years old; and Malachai Divel, 7 years old.
He is also survived by maternal grandparents Melanie Derr (Samuel Derr); Paternal grandparents Michelle Beachel (Dauber) (Donnie Beachel) Randall Raymond, William Baer Jr. (Michelle Baer); as well as 6 Aunts and 7 Uncles and many many cousins and close friends of the family.