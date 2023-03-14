Woolrich, Pa. — Eric Jason Bitner, 54, of Woolrich passed away March 12, 2023 at home.

He was born in Lock Haven on December 10, 1969 to William H. and Marilyn Jones Bitner.

Eric was a 1987 graduate of the Lock Haven High School and had been last employed by Walmart. He had formerly worked at Widman’s and Brodart in the Lock Haven area. Eric enjoyed raising rabbits and had been very involved in having them judged in 4H competitions throughout the state. He had several cats that he raised that he was very proud of. He was an accomplished taxidermist and attended the Farrandsville United Methodist Church in his younger years.

Survivors include his mother and father, and a brother, Brian K. Bitner, of McElhattan.

In keeping with Eric’s wish’s there will be no services.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Gedon Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven. Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.GedonFuneralHomes.com and the Gedon Funeral Homes Facebook page.

