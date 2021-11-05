Muncy -- Eric Everett John Parrish, 67, of Muncy passed away on Monday, November 1, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna Hospital in Williamsport.

Eric was born on September 18, 1954 in Philadelphia to the late Everett Parrish and Gertrude (Rietz) Parrish. He graduated from Clearview Regional High School in Mullica Hill, N.J. in 1972. Eric is survived by his wife, Susan (Cupp) Parrish, who together celebrated 42 years of marriage on May 12, 2021.

Eric served honorably in the U.S. Coast Guard. He served first as a Seaman on the USCGC Mackinaw (WAGB-83), an icebreaker in the Great Lakes, and later as a Quartermaster on the USCGC Storis (WMEC-38) in Kodiak, Alaska. From 1975 until his discharge he was stationed at USCG Station Sandy Hook, N.J. where he coordinated boat rescue operations as a QM2.

After his service, Eric started a lifelong career in the oil and gas industry initially as a Tankerman operating on tug boats and barges in the Atlantic Ocean from Portland, Maine to Norfolk, Virginia with the Texaco East Coast Fleet. He retired from Buckeye Partner Terminals in Williamsport after 20 years as a Terminal Operator.

Eric was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church, Montoursville, and was known by all friends and family as an ardent patriot.

Eric leaves behind his wife, Susan; his four sons, J. Brent (Evina) of Brooklyn, N.Y., Brandon (Jannicke Climax) of Sydney, Australia, Bryan (Morgann) of Lancaster, and Brad of Muncy; his five siblings, Dian (Sam) Waisenpacker of New Jersey, Scot Parrish of Delaware, Naomi Parrish of New York, Lori (Leo) Barendseof California, and Lisa Parrish of California; his sister-in-law, Alicia Parrish of New York; and two grandchildren, Jackson and Elle Parrish; as well as many nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

A memorial service will be held at the Bethel United Methodist Church, 513 Spruce St., Montoursville, PA 17754 on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 1 p.m.

Memorial contributions in Eric’s memory can be made to the Bethel United Methodist Church – Building Fund, PO Box 471 Montoursville, PA 17754.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St. Muncy.

