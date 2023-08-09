Westfield, Pa. — Emily Y. Cary, 84, of Westfield died Monday, August 7, 2023 in UPMC Williamsport.

Born October 9, 1938 in Harrison Township, she was the daughter of Arthur and Belva Lampman Hand. On May 3, 1969, she married George W. Cary, who predeceased her on November 29, 1995. She attended the Christian & Missionary Alliance Church in Harrison Valley. Emily devoted her life to caring for her family.

Surviving are: two step-sons, George Cary, Jr. of Newton, N.C. and Donald (Christine) Cary of Harrison Valley; 12 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; a brother, Lloyd (Esther) Hand of Harrison Valley; nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a son, Gregory Cook; a step-son, Keith Cary; a step-daughter, Diane Counts; three brothers, Carlton Hand, Elmer Hand, and Pecos Hand; and a sister, Vivian Harper.

Friends may call­­­­­­­­­­­­ at Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses, Pa. on Thursday, August 10, 2023 from 2 to 4 p.m. with Funeral Services following at 4 p.m. Rev. Timothy H. Miller will officiate. Burial will be in the Riverview Cemetery, Potter Brook.

