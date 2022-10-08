Mill Hall — Emily Marie Caris, 48, of Mill Hall passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at her home.

Born August 2, 1974 in Lock Haven, she was the daughter of the late Robert W. Hoy and Glenda Meyer Hoy who survives in Mill Hall.

Emily was a 1992 graduate of Bald Eagle Nittany High School.

On September 16, 2017, Emily married the love of her life, Jason A. Caris, who survives in Mill Hall.

Along with her husband, Emily owned and operated the “Caris Subs” food trailer and was in the process of launching their new business in downtown Lock Haven, “Open Range.”

Emily loved socializing and spending time with her friends and especially looked forward to her monthly trips with her close friend, Amy, to get their nails done.

In addition to her mother and husband, she is survived by her brother, Jaime (Amanda) Hoy of Mill Hall; her mother-in-law, Carol Caris, sister-in-law, Shannon Caris and brother-in-law, Brice (Paula) Caris, all of Oregon; two nieces, Bella Hoy and Erin Caris; a nephew, Corrin Hoy; her great-nephew, Wren; and her close friend, Amy (Chris) Scott of Lock Haven.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her son, Wyatt James Caris, who passed away January 11, 2019.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 12 Noon at the Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington, PA 17745 with Rev. Tom Jones officiating.

Friends and family will be received on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.