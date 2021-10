Jersey Shore -- Emily “DeeDee” Sweeley, 93, of Jersey Shore passed away on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

She was born February 3, 1928 in Oriole, a daughter of Charles A. and Blanche (Tomb) Clark. She was married to James F. Sweeley, who passed away in 1986.

For many years DeeDee was a store clerk for Zippy Markets and Weis Supermarkets in Jersey Shore. She was so well loved in her neighborhood as a babysitter and someone to turn to for motherly advice. DeeDee enjoyed gardening and yard work; most of she loved her family to the fullest and spending time with them.

Her survivors include her son, Jeff L. Sweeley, of Jersey Shore and her daughter, Judy L. Heverly (Dick), of South Williamsport; 13 grandchildren, several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. In addition to her husband, James, she was preceded in death by a son, James L. Sweeley and a daughter Joan L. Tubbs.

DeeDee’s graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at the Jersey Shore Cemetery with Pastor Sam Astin officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home.

