Montoursville, Pa. — Emilie L. Fritz, 74, of Montoursville went to be with her Lord on Saturday, November 19, 2022.

Born March 21, 1948 in Philipsburg, she was a daughter of the late John W. and Marie (Hussiere) Holt. Emilie was a 1966 graduate of Philipsburg-Osceola High School where she was a member of the National Honor Society. She earned a nursing degree from Williamsport School of Nursing in 1969.

She and her late husband then relocated to Keene, New Hampshire, where she was instrumental in starting the psychiatric ward at Cheshire Hospital and worked there as a nurse. After several years she stopped working to raise her family. Emilie took great joy in being a stay-at-home mom to her two children while they were young. She then returned to work as an educational associate, working in the culinary program of the Keene High School Vocational Department.

Emilie and Elmer E. Fritz were married on September 30, 1995 and together they shared 27 years of marriage, living committed to each other and the Lord. Shortly after marriage, Emilie and Elmer moved back to the Williamsport area. Emilie attended school to become a cosmetologist and then worked at Hillside Assisted Living as a beautician. She was later employed as a receptionist at Susquehanna Home Health and Hospice for nine years, retiring in 2013.

Emilie was a devoted follower of Christ and a faithful member of First Christian Church, Montoursville, where she taught the ladies Sunday school class, directed the men’s choir group, and played the piano and organ. She enjoyed reading, knitting, camping, baking, and watching sports. Emilie loved spending time with her family. One of her greatest joys was being a grandmother.

Emilie will be remembered as someone of tremendous faith who loved and served God. Her joyful spirit and infectious laugh were her hallmarks, even through difficulties.

Surviving in addition to her husband, Elmer E. Fritz, are two children, Timothy B. Shaw (Lauren) of Abington, Pa., and Amy K. Steckel (Kurt) of Northumberland, Pa.; two stepchildren, Rebecca A. Young (Dennis) of Spring Branch, Texas, and Peter J. Fritz of Mesa, Arizona; 6 grandchildren, Nathaniel, Jonathan, Finn, Evie, Ori, and Arden; and her siblings, John Holt of Williamsport, Thomas Holt (Fran) of New Berlin, and Ellen Moon (Richard) of Williamsport.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial service to honor Emilie’s life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, November 26 at First Christian Church of Montoursville, 5329 Lycoming Mall Dr., Montoursville. The family will receive friends following the service.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

