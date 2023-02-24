South Williamsport, Pa. — Emil T. Fischer, 66, of South Williamsport passed away on Feb. 20, 2023 at The Gatehouse.

He was born on Dec. 30, 1956 in Williamsport, a son to the late Emil J. and Ruth E. (Wenner) Fischer.

Emil was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and worked for Webb Communications and the former Grit Publishing as a pressman. He later retired from Kellogg’s after 25 years of service.

Emil could often be found working in his yard where you would struggle to find even a single blade of grass out of place. He also very much enjoyed reading and woodworking.

He and his wife, the former Nancy A. Botto, were married at The Inn at New Berlin on Nov. 29, 2002.

In addition to his wife, Nancy Fischer, he is survived by daughter Kristen (Jesse) Manikowski of South Williamsport and son Ty (Niki) Fischer of Avis; 11 grandchildren, Kalee, Alyssa, Kara, Aiden, Ella, Nolan, Peyton, Brooks, Lucas, Ophelia, and Aria; great-grandson Ivan; two step-children Tamara (Kipton) Hoffman of Watsontown, and Christopher (Bianca Ortiz) Hoagland of Macungie; as well as sister Barbara (Michael) Engel and brothers Gary Fischer, David Fischer, and Michael (Michele) Fischer.

A Celebration of Life will be announced in the near future.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Susquehanna Health Foundation for the benefit of The Gatehouse, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport PA 17701.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling final services. To share a memory or sign a register book, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.