Williamsport -- Emeline P. Larson, 95, of Williamsport passed away on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at the Gatehouse of Divine Providence Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Leo L. Larson on July 1, 2007.

Born Feb. 3, 1927 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Jared P. and Hazel S. (Fox) Mecum.

Emeline worked at the former Cobbler’s as a sewing machine operator and was a member of Williamsport Assembly of God Church.

Surviving are her two children Timothy L. Larson (Debra) of Linden and Florence C. Imler of Davenport, Florida; five grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; a brother W. LaRue Mecum; and a son-in-law Robert Lanning.

In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a daughter Bonnie L. Lanning; three brothers Donald, Edward, and Thomas Mecum; two sisters Virginia Shilling and Maybelle Tempesco; and a son-in-law, Galen Imler.

A celebration of life to honor Emeline will be held 6 p.m. Friday, April 29 at Williamsport Assembly Church of God, 1230 Sherman Street, Williamsport.

Burial will be held privately in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

