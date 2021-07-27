Mill Hall -- Emanuel James (Jim) Cardinal, 72, of Mill Hall passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, July 23, 2021.

He was born in Brisbin, Pa. on February 13, 1949 to the late Emanuel and Margaret (Muhollem) Cardinal.

On May 16, 1970, Jim married his wife of 51 years, Elaine (Tocimak) Cardinal, who survives at home with their Jack Russsell, Bitta. Surviving in addition to his wife is a daughter; Sara K. (Dean) May of Mill Hall, a son; Timothy E. (Jennifer) Cardinal of Mill Hall. Also surviving are three grandchildren; Aiden May (13), Calienna Cardinal (13), and Cody Cardinal (11), and a sister; Joyce (Dan) Doran of Geigertown.

Upon graduation from Moshannon Valley High School, he enlisted and served 6 years with the U.S. Army Reserves, completing his basic training in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.

He pursued an early career in building cabinetry by apprenticing for his father at Gus Manufacturing in Osceola Mills. Throughout his career he also worked in commercial and residential construction and kitchen design. He began his life in the flooring industry in the early 1990’s and opened Factory Carpet Outlet in 1991. He continued that legacy with his son, Tim, until his passing.

Jim and Elaine settled into Clinton County in 2001, after designing and building their dream home along the Susquehanna River.

Jim was always pursuing knowledge, whether in the flooring business or just keeping up with technology in general. He had many interests which included scuba diving for which he obtained several PADI certifications as a Divemaster. His other interests included a love of boating, camping, and bird watching the eagles on the Susquehanna.

Jim’s greatest love was his wife and family and spending every moment he could with them.

Family and friends will be received into the Yost–Gedon Funeral Home and Cremation Services, LLC , 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Goodwill EMS for their excellent care in our time of need, Goodwill EMS through the funeral home.

Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com or the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home facebook page.



